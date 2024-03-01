Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Grows Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $126.14 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $127.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.