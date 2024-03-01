Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $212,009,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $236.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $240.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.09 and its 200 day moving average is $213.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

