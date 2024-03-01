Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Up 2.2 %

BALL opened at $64.02 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on BALL

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.