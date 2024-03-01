Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $593,000 Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,294,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79,857 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $2,807,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

