Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $653,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,041 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Sora Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $5,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $512,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.48.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $153.89 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

