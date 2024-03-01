Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $703,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

