Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Unity Software by 684.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $61,302.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,144.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $61,302.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,144.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,558. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

