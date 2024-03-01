Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $680,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 201.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,660 shares of company stock worth $1,177,416. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

