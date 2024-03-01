Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

NYSE:WM opened at $205.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $209.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

