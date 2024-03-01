Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify stock opened at $76.37 on Thursday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $5,354,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

