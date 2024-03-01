Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Decreases By 48.0%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the January 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.0 days.

361 Degrees International Price Performance

Shares of TSIOF stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. 361 Degrees International has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get 361 Degrees International alerts:

About 361 Degrees International

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.