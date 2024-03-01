Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Decreases By 48.0%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the January 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.0 days.
361 Degrees International Price Performance
Shares of TSIOF stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. 361 Degrees International has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About 361 Degrees International
