Short Interest in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Increases By 916.7%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 916.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
EUDA Health Stock Performance
Shares of EUDAW opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. EUDA Health has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.29.
EUDA Health Company Profile
