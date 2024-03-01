Short Interest in General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Declines By 96.8%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

General Enterprise Ventures Price Performance

Shares of GEVI opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. General Enterprise Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers Citro-Tech fire inhibitor for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

