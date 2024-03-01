Short Interest in OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD) Decreases By 97.0%

OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the January 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

OneMedNet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONMD opened at $0.98 on Friday. OneMedNet has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMedNet

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OneMedNet stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 237,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.74% of OneMedNet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

