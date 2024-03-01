Short Interest in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Drops By 41.2%

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Univest Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UVSP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

