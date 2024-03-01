Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 2,332.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,594 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 79.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of SBSW opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Get Our Latest Report on SBSW

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.