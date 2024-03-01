Sidoti Csr Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Douglas Dynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $576.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.