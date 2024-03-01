Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SILK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

SILK opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,826 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 545,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,894 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

