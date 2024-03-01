SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for SilverBow Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for SilverBow Resources’ current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBOW. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $721.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.45. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 518.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

