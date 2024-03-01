Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Saturday

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, March 2nd.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $41.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 4,016.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,565,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 319,753 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 235,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 191,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.95 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

