SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWater Technology

SKYT opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,447,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,114.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,985 shares of company stock worth $4,388,163. Insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.