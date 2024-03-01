Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on the stock.
Smiths News Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SNWS opened at GBX 49.90 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 46.89. The company has a market capitalization of £123.60 million, a P/E ratio of 476.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. Smiths News has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.71).
Smiths News Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Smiths News’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Smiths News Company Profile
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.
Further Reading
