Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at UBS Group

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNPO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Snap One from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Snap One has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 51,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 29.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 204,692 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

