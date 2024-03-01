Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at UBS Group

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNPO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Snap One from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 51,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 29.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 204,692 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
