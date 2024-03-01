Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.59.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $188.20 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average of $178.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

