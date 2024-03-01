Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNOW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.59.

Snowflake Stock Down 18.2 %

Snowflake stock opened at $188.20 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,765,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

