Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $188.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $198.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.02. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

