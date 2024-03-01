Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Macquarie currently has $205.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $182.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.88.

SNOW stock opened at $188.20 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

