Solvar Limited (SVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd.

Solvar Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Solvar

In related news, insider Scott Baldwin sold 205,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.69), for a total value of A$215,340.30 ($140,745.29). 20.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solvar Company Profile

Solvar Limited provides automotive and personal finance in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, utility vehicles, trailers, tractors, trucks, caravan, boats, horse floats, ride on mowers, equipment, and jet skis, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans.

