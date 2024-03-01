South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Curtis C. Griffith Sells 50,000 Shares

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,344,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

South Plains Financial stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $439.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $66.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 676.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

