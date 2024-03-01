Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icahn Carl C grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 10,844,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,264,000 after buying an additional 324,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,828,000 after purchasing an additional 436,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,233,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

