SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.74

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.74 and last traded at $81.72, with a volume of 9325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

