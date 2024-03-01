Spin Master Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Spin Master Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$32.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.62. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$31.51 and a 52-week high of C$39.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.38.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

