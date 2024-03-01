Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at B. Riley

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upgraded Squarespace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Squarespace Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SQSP opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $1,285,577.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,936,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,398,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $1,285,577.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,936,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,398,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,737 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,908. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Squarespace by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,313,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth $27,254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after buying an additional 956,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 843,404 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

