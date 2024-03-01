Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Raised to $42.00 at Citigroup

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Squarespace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.93.

Squarespace Stock Performance

SQSP stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,924,246.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,824,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,254,736.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $163,358.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,924,246.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,824,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,254,736.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,737 shares of company stock worth $15,547,908. 47.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

