Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Squarespace’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Squarespace updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Squarespace Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $33.29 on Friday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $1,285,577.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,936,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,398,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,285,577.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,936,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,398,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,737 shares of company stock worth $15,547,908. 47.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Squarespace by 212.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 1,890.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

