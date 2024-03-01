SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.00

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.70 ($0.40), with a volume of 58085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).

SRT Marine Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.33.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.