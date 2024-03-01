SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 2,029 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,029 ($25.74).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 2,100 ($26.64) to GBX 2,125 ($26.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($20.55) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.73) to GBX 2,050 ($26.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,641.50 ($20.82) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,715.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,690.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,485 ($18.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.51). The stock has a market cap of £17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,066.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SSE’s payout ratio is 16,603.77%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

