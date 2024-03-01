Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 919.71 ($11.67).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAN. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.95) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.02) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 879 ($11.15) to GBX 868 ($11.01) in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.78) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 667.60 ($8.47) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 615.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 666.54. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 794.60 ($10.08). The stock has a market cap of £17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,309.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 3,137.25%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

