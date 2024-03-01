Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $169.73

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $169.73 and last traded at $169.34, with a volume of 5161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 10.33%.

In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $252,787.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,186.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $252,787.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,186.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,268. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,378,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,255,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Standex International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,764,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

