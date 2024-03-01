Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$115.65 and last traded at C$115.22, with a volume of 168347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$114.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.62.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.81.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 4.3106759 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

