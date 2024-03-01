Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP opened at $36.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28,925.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,070.97. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $777.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

