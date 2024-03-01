Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

SJ opened at C$76.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$79.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.34. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$49.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.77.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.8295615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC set a C$89.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stella-Jones

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total transaction of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

