Stem (NYSE:STEM) Given New $3.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

STEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Stem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.64.

Stem stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Stem has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $37,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,562 shares in the company, valued at $374,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $37,430.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $31,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,563.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,715 shares of company stock worth $368,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Stem by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Stem by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,438 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 687,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 194,335 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP raised its position in Stem by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

