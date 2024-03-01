Stephen Beechey Buys 13,616 Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Beechey acquired 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £25,053.44 ($31,777.57).

The Alumasc Group Trading Up 3.1 %

LON ALU opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £65.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.55 and a beta of 0.73. The Alumasc Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 132 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.89 ($2.45). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 178.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65.

The Alumasc Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 3.45 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,545.45%.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

