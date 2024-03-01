Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SRCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRCL

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $54.39 on Friday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,087.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 30.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,991,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.