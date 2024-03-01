Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,087.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 57,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

