Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stericycle from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.25.

Stericycle stock opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,087.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 25.7% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

