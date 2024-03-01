Stifel Nicolaus Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $107.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded Trex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

Trex stock opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.66. Trex has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

