Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Splunk Call Options (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 70,696 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,354% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,863 call options.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,363,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,922,000 after acquiring an additional 307,552 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,586,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $698,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $378,850,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $156.30. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts predict that Splunk will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

