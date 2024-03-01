StockNews.com Downgrades Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.83.

ALRM stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $3,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,289,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,153,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,349 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,712. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

